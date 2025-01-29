Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath orders judicial inquiry to look into reasons that led to the stampede in Kumbh.
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 29-01-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 20:10 IST
- Country:
- India
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath orders judicial inquiry to look into reasons that led to the stampede in Kumbh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Transforming Lives: The Role of Social Safety Nets in Fragile and Conflict Settings
Jack Smith Defends Legal Integrity in Trump Investigation
BJP Demands Fair Investigation in Alleged Cow Attack Case
Amethi Police Enhance Safety with QR Code Monitoring
IAEA Chief Grossi's Crucial Visit to Russia Amid Nuclear Safety Concerns