Justice Department abandons criminal proceedings against 2 Trump co-defendants in classified documents case, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-01-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 21:43 IST
Justice Department abandons criminal proceedings against 2 Trump co-defendants in classified documents case, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Special Counsel Rebuts Joe Biden's Criticism Over Hunter Biden's Legal Cases
Presidents of Russia, Iran sign broad partnership treaty in Kremlin, AP reports. ARI ARI
Israel's Security Cabinet recommends approval of ceasefire for Gaza; deal goes to full Cabinet, AP reports. ARI ARI
Trump administration directs all federal diversity, equity and inclusion staff be put on leave, plans to lay them off, AP reports. ARI
Trump says he could impose 25 pc tariff on Canada, Mexico starting Feb 1, but doesn't give date on China tariffs, AP reports ARI ARI