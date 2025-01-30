EC asks Kejriwal to explain why action not be taken for his allegation of river poisoning which can promote disharmony between various groups.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 11:12 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 11:12 IST
- Country:
- India
