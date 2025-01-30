Report of joint committee on Waqf (Amendment) Bill submitted to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 11:46 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 11:46 IST
- Country:
- India
Report of joint committee on Waqf (Amendment) Bill submitted to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Waqf
- Amendment
- Bill
- Lok Sabha
- Om Birla
- committee
- report
- transparency
- management
- properties
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Manufacturing Drives December Surge in Wholesale Inflation: ICICI Bank Report
Market Jitters: Inflation Reports Loom Large
Liquor Scam Allegations Surge: CAG Report Sparks Kejriwal Controversy
SpaceX launches a pair of lunar landers for US and Japanese companies, reports AP.
Russia launches massive aerial attack against Ukraine, forcing country to introduce preventive power cuts, official says, reports AP.