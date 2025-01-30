Kejriwal promises to provide houses & introduce work rules for helpers employed at officials' residences if AAP returns to power in Delhi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 14:09 IST
- Country:
- India
Kejriwal promises to provide houses & introduce work rules for helpers employed at officials' residences if AAP returns to power in Delhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Unlocking Affordable Housing: CREDAI's Budget Proposals to Boost Supply
Supreme Court Debates Priorities: Housing for Poor or Cycle Tracks?
Truhome Finance: New Brand Identity for Affordable Housing
Madhya Pradesh Leads in Housing Initiatives for the Poor
Centre Boosts EWS Housing Scheme in Karnataka