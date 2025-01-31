Government has started 'Mission Mausam' at a cost of Rs 2,000 crore to make India weather-ready and climate smart: President Murmu.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 11:45 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 11:45 IST
- Country:
- India
Government has started 'Mission Mausam' at a cost of Rs 2,000 crore to make India weather-ready and climate smart: President Murmu.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NCLAT admits petitions filed by Meta Platform and Whatsapp LLC against CCI's Rs 213.14-cr penalty for abuse of dominant position.
Assam's Cabinet Greenlights Rs 2,000 Crore for Women and Youth Empowerment Initiatives
Luxury Hotel Seized Amidst Rs 200 Crore Money Laundering Probe
BJP's Bold Promise: Rs 2500 Monthly Aid for Women in Delhi
DRI Seizes Rs 26.62 Crore Cocaine at Mumbai Airport