AAP to launch 'Bachat Patra' campaign to highlight savings made by Delhiites on account of its government's welfare schemes: Arvind Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 13:21 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 13:21 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
