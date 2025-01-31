Indian economy expected to grow at 6.3-6.8 pc in FY26: Economic Survey 2024-25.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 13:38 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 13:38 IST
Indian economy expected to grow at 6.3-6.8 pc in FY26: Economic Survey 2024-25.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
FICCI Adjusts India's Growth Forecast Amid Global Challenges
India's Growth Forecast Faces Global Headwinds
Boosting India's Growth Through Strategic Budgetary Investments
Edenred Appoints Minaxi Indra as Managing Director to Propel India's Growth
Strategic HR Leadership: Kingshuk Das at the Helm of IPM India's Growth Journey