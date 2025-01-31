Economic Survey says insolvency law's deterrent effect has led thousands of debtors resolving distress in early stages.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 13:56 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 13:56 IST
Economic Survey says insolvency law's deterrent effect has led thousands of debtors resolving distress in early stages.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- insolvency
- law
- debt
- financial
- distress
- early
- resolution
- economic
- survey
- stability
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WMO Secretary-General to Strengthen Public-Private Collaboration on Climate Adaptation and Early Warnings at Davos
Vanuatu's Early Election Amidst Crisis
Landmark Resolution Revives Slum Rehabilitation Project in Mumbai
Shashi Tharoor Calls for Swift Resolution in Munambam Land Dispute
Rethinking the Meat Consumption in Early Human Ancestors