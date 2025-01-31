India's foreign exchange reserves rise USD 5.574 billion to USD 629.557 billion for the week ended January 24, says RBI.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-01-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 17:16 IST
