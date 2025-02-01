Term loan of up to Rs 20 crore for well-run export oriented MSMEs: FM.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 11:25 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 11:25 IST
Term loan of up to Rs 20 crore for well-run export oriented MSMEs: FM.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
IIFL Finance Explores Global Markets with $325 Million Bond Issue
Maruti Suzuki's eVITARA: Electrifying the Global Market
JBM Electric Vehicles Unveils Futuristic Buses for Global Market
Mission Viksit Bharat Summit: Empowering Business Growth and Global Collaboration
Trump Era: Crypto Policies and Global Markets Await