Former German chancellor Schroeder joins supervisory board of Russian retailer, RBC reports

Former German chancellor Gerhard Schroeder ​has joined the supervisory ​board of the company ‌that runs ​the Russian supermarket chain formerly belonging to German retailer Globus, Russian news outlet RBC reported ‌on Friday. Schroeder formed a close relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin while serving as German chancellor from 1998 to 2005 and later working for ‌Russian state companies.

The Russian business he is joining, Hyperglobus, ‌left Globus Holding in 2025 and is owned by Thomas Bruch, the former head of Globus. The Russian supermarkets still use the Globus brand. Schroeder will be ⁠responsible ​for supporting the ⁠strategic development of the business, RBC cited the company as saying.

The report came ⁠four days after Moscow placed the Russian assets of another big German ​retailer, Metro AG, under temporary administration. Globus Holding said it had fully ⁠spun off its Russian hypermarkets and that they are legally and operationally independent. It ⁠said ​questions should be directed to Hyperglobus.

Hyperglobus and Schroeder did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Putin said earlier this year that ⁠Schroeder would be his preferred interlocutor for talks on new security arrangements for ⁠Europe, an ⁠idea sharply rejected by the European Union.