Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Man City appeal looms as ​game grapples with fallout from guilty verdict

Manchester City face a ​Friday deadline to appeal against findings that they ‌breached ​Premier League financial rules, opening the next chapter in a case whose ultimate consequences for the club and English football remain deeply uncertain. Two days after one of the most serious ‌disciplinary verdicts in the English game, no sporting sanction has been imposed and City, who have denied any wrongdoing, remain top of the Premier League.

Trump appears at Texas rally with former NBA star Dennis Rodman

US President Donald Trump has talked a lot about wanting to meet ‌Kim Jong Un again but so far his entreaties to the North Korean leader have gone unanswered. Can former NBA ‌star Dennis Rodman help prompt a rebound in their relationship? Rodman was in Trump's entourage on Thursday as the president spoke at a truck factory in Denton, Texas, before heading to a campaign rally in Durant, Oklahoma. No reason was given for Rodman's presence, but he has a local connection through his days playing ⁠college basketball ​in Durant.

NBA closes sole training ⁠academy in Africa in blow to young players

The NBA has closed its only elite training academy in Africa, current and former officials told Reuters, less than ⁠a decade after it was launched in Senegal to prepare promising young African players for professional leagues in the US and elsewhere. The decision to close NBA ​Academy Africa, the league's first such facility in Africa, was a blow to students and young players across the continent, ⁠two former employees said.

ATP roundup: Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz advance in Asia

Alexander Zverev continued his stellar 2026 season, defeating Cameron Norrie of Great Britain 7-6 (1), 6-4 to advance at ⁠the ​China Open in Beijing on Thursday. Winner of two Grand Slam tournaments this year, World No. 2 Zverev is moving closer to overtaking No. 1 Jannik Sinner of Italy. With the victory, the German also leads the ATP Tour with 28 ⁠hard-court wins on the year.

Soccer-Man City should face consequences if guilty, says British PM spokesperson

Manchester City should face the "appropriate consequences" if wrongdoing is ⁠established, a spokesperson for British ⁠Prime Minister Andy Burnham said on Thursday, a day after he expressed concern about City's owners potentially selling the club. City face the possibility of severe sanctions after being found guilty by an independent ‌commission of serious ‌breaches of the Premier League's financial rules. The club have denied wrongdoing ​and said they will appeal.