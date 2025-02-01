Govt to initiate measures to make India a global toy manufacturing hub, says Finance Minister.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 11:31 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 11:31 IST
Govt to initiate measures to make India a global toy manufacturing hub, says Finance Minister.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- toy
- manufacturing
- hub
- Finance Minister
- global
- domestic
- production
- employment
- market
Advertisement