FM announces Nuclear Energy Mission for research, development of small modular reactors with an outlay of Rs 20,000 crore:
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 11:57 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 11:57 IST
FM announces Nuclear Energy Mission for research, development of small modular reactors with an outlay of Rs 20,000 crore:
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jake Sullivan's Role in Strengthening US-India Ties
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israeli officials have reached a deal to return hostages after last-minute snags, reports AP.
India's Prospects Under the Trump Administration: Navigating Tariffs and Immigration
Steady Gains: India's Projected Economic Growth
India's Fiscal Deficit Set to Shrink Amid Economic Growth Surge