PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 12:27 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 12:27 IST
Govt to continue exemption of BCD on raw materials, components used for manufacturing of ships for another 10 years: FM.
Can't accept export of raw materials and import of finished products, value addition has to happen here: PM at Odisha business summit.