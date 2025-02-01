33,000 taxpayers availed Vivad Se Vishwas 2.0 scheme to settle direct tax disputes: FM.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 12:43 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 12:43 IST
- Country:
- India
33,000 taxpayers availed Vivad Se Vishwas 2.0 scheme to settle direct tax disputes: FM.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Donald Trump's Complex Web: Business, Golf, and White House Return
Aether Industries' Profits Surge Amid Strategic Business Revival
Govt-Business Partnership Sets Bold 2025 Agenda for Economic Growth and Job Creation
US-India Business Council Calls for Enhanced Trade Alliances
Kennedy's Legal Challenge: Gardasil Litigation Takes Center Stage