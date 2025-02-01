A band-aid for bullet wounds: Rahul Gandhi on Union Budget.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 15:22 IST
- Country:
- India
A band-aid for bullet wounds: Rahul Gandhi on Union Budget.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India's Key Political Moves and Economic Challenges
NIIT Learning Systems Sees Profit Surge Amid Economic Challenges
Private Equity and Venture Capital Investments Surge Despite Economic Challenges
Japan's Rising Exports: Breaking Records Amid Economic Challenges
Euro Zone Stagnation: Economic Challenges Loom for Recovery