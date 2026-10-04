Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Exclusive-Saudi Arabia quietly ​shelving NEOM Stadium, one of 2034 World Cup ​venues

Saudi Arabia is quietly shelving ‌plans to ​build one of its most ambitious stadiums for the 2034 FIFA World Cup, two sources familiar with the matter said, after delays and downscaling ‌of the futuristic development housing it. The NEOM Stadium was billed as an elevated arena in a glitzy 100-mile (160-km) steel and glass structure known as The Line, in turn part of the broader development known as NEOM.

Motor racing-Verstappen wins ‌chaotic rain-delayed Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won a chaotic rain-hit Bahrain Grand Prix ‌in Malaysia on Sunday for his first victory of the season after the race start was delayed by more than 90 minutes due to treacherous conditions at the Sepang International Circuit. Verstappen was the last driver to win in Sepang in 2017 before it was ⁠taken ​off the calendar and ⁠the Dutchman, who had also taken pole, gave Red Bull a first victory with their own power unit despite an early setback ⁠when he lost the lead before turn one.

Games-Asian Games close after fortnight of turmoil and teenage triumph

The 20th Asian Games ​closed on Sunday after a rocky fortnight lit up by youthful brilliance in the sporting arenas but ⁠tempered by logistical dysfunction and subdued public interest. Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) President Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani declared the Games closed ⁠at Mizuho ​Park Athletic Stadium, with the torch handed to organisers of the next event in Doha 2030.

Motor racing-Russell's championship dreams hit by cruel power unit failure in Sepang

George Russell's Formula One title hopes took ⁠a crushing blow when his Mercedes ground to a halt with a power unit failure five laps from the ⁠finish, turning what ⁠looked like a certain podium into heartbreak at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia on Sunday. The British driver was running in a strong position to claim valuable championship ‌points when ‌the second safety car emerged for Alex Albon's Williams, which ​was stuck in the gravel.