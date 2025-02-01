Sudan's health authorities say a paramilitary group attacked an open market in the city of Omdurman, killing 54 people, reports AP.
PTI | Cairo | Updated: 01-02-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 19:59 IST
