R. Praggnanandhaa defeats world champion D Gukesh in sudden death to win Tata Steel Masters chess title.
PTI | Wijkaanzee | Updated: 03-02-2025 00:13 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 00:13 IST
R. Praggnanandhaa defeats world champion D Gukesh in sudden death to win Tata Steel Masters chess title.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Chelsea Triumphs as Wolves Falter: A Game-Changing Victory
Paarl Royals Spin Their Way to Victory, Climb SA20 Rankings
Dubai Capitals End Desert Vipers' Undefeated Streak with Spectacular Six-Wicket Victory
Vaishnavi Sharma's Hat-trick Leads India to Grand Victory
Abhishek Sharma's Power-Hitting Leads India to T20I Victory Over England