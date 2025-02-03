BJP will misuse Delhi Police in big way, threaten people with party goons: Arvind Kejriwal in video message on last day of campaign in Delhi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 13:16 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
