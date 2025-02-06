Nehru's 'stop-gap' govt amended constitution to curb freedom of speech, did not even wait for elections: PM Modi in RS.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 16:57 IST
- Country:
- India
Nehru's 'stop-gap' govt amended constitution to curb freedom of speech, did not even wait for elections: PM Modi in RS.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nehru
- Modi
- constitution
- freedom of speech
- RS
- government
- amendment
- elections
- dissent
- interim
Advertisement