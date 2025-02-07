NCAA updates transgender athletes policy to limit competition in women's sports to those assigned female at birth, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-02-2025 02:06 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 02:06 IST
NCAA updates transgender athletes policy to limit competition in women's sports to those assigned female at birth, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Arvind Kejriwal lies with so much innocence on his face, he will come first if a national lying competition is held: BJP chief J P Nadda.
France's Bold Move: Streamlining EU Regulations Amid Global Competition
Tennis Australia's Stand on Russian Competitions: A Crucial Advisory
Frank McCourt Eyes TikTok U.S. Takeover Amid High-Stakes Competition
Supreme Court Rejects PIL to Scrap TDS: A Debate on Tax Fairness