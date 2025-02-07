RG Kar rape-murder case: Calcutta High Court admits appeal of CBI challenging trial court’s life term sentence to convict Sanjay Roy.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-02-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 10:42 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
