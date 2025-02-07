RG Kar rape-murder case: Cal HC refuses to admit WB govt’s appeal challenging life term sentence awarded to convict Sanjay Roy.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-02-2025 10:45 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 10:45 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
