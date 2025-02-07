Any violation regarding mis-selling by banks to be taken very seriously, says RBI Governor.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-02-2025 12:37 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 12:37 IST
Any violation regarding mis-selling by banks to be taken very seriously, says RBI Governor.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tech Giants Confronted: Apple, Ola, Uber Under Consumer Protection Scrutiny
Govt Revises Timeline for Legal Metrology Amendments: Ensuring Consumer Protection & Ease of Business
Structured Labelling Amendments: A Boost for Transparency and Consumer Protection
President Ramaphosa Signs Housing Consumer Protection Bill to Safeguard Buyers
Balancing Stability and Innovation in India's Financial Sector