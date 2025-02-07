NIA opposes in HC J-K MP Engineer Rashid's plea seeking custody parole to attend Parliament.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 12:51 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 12:51 IST
- Country:
- India
NIA opposes in HC J-K MP Engineer Rashid's plea seeking custody parole to attend Parliament.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NIA
- High Court
- Engineer Rashid
- parole
- Parliament
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- legal challenges
- MP
- security
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Digital Aadhaar for Kashmir's Iconic Chinar Trees
Controversial Detention: Amritpal Singh Fights for Parliamentary Rights
Deep Chill in Kashmir: 'Chillai-Kalan' Intensifies
Hopeful Return: Kashmiri Pandits Consider Valley Homecoming Amidst Peaceful Progress
Omar Abdullah's Urgent Call: Preserve Jammu and Kashmir's Identity and Land