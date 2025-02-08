Counting of votes for Delhi Assembly polls begins amid tight security.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2025 08:03 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 08:03 IST
- Country:
- India
Counting of votes for Delhi Assembly polls begins amid tight security.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump Revokes Security for Pompeo Amid Rising Tensions
Owaisi Defends Jailed AIMIM Candidate: Calls for Fair Play in Elections
Sports Highlights: From Australian Open Triumphs to NBA All-Stars Selections
Security Forces Thwart Terrorist Infiltration at Pakistan-Afghanistan Border
Security Forces Recover Arms in Manipur Operations