BJP's Rekha Gupta wins Shalimar Bagh seat, defeats AAP rival Bandana Kumar by 29,595 votes: EC.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2025 12:59 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 12:59 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
