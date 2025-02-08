BJP's Manjinder Singh Sirsa wins Rajouri Garden seat, AAP's Kuldeep Kumar defeats BJP rival in Kondli: EC.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 13:04 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
