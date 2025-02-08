We are not in politics for power, instead we consider it as medium to serve people: Kejriwal after AAP's defeat in Delhi polls.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 14:38 IST
- Country:
- India
We are not in politics for power, instead we consider it as medium to serve people: Kejriwal after AAP's defeat in Delhi polls.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Stargate AI Partners with OpenAI for Exclusive Service
Gujarat AAP Chief Lauds Kejriwal, Criticizes BJP Before Delhi Polls
Delhi Youths in Trouble: Bike Incident with AAP MLA's Son Sparks Controversy
Political Showdown: AAP Under Fire After MLA's Son's Run-In with Delhi Police
Rivers of Dissent: SP and AAP Criticize BJP Over River Pollution Promises