Congress steals issues of its allies and attempts to appropriate their vote banks: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 20:25 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress steals issues of its allies and attempts to appropriate their vote banks: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
IFAD Issues SEK 900M Sustainable Bond to Support Rural Development and Combat Global Poverty
We have resolved many issues of urban cooperative banks with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI): Union minister Amit Shah.
Lukashenko's Election Ploy: Pardons as Power Play
Global Diplomacy Conversations: Denmark and the U.S. Deliberate on Key Issues
Chaos Erupts at Jaipur Meeting Over City Development Issues