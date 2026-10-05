Kremlin declines comment on report that Ukraine talks are linked to multi-billion dollar oil deal
The Kremlin on Monday declined to comment on a New York Times report that US-Russia talks on ending the war in Ukraine have expanded to include a multibillion-dollar oil deal. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, however, that energy cooperation was a topic of discussion between Russian and US negotiators.
The proposed deal, the New York Times reported on the weekend, would benefit Middle Eastern business executives with ties to US negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who have travelled multiple times to Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.