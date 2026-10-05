Kremlin declines comment on report that Ukraine talks are linked to multi-billion dollar oil deal

Reuters | Updated: 05-10-2026 15:06 IST | Created: 05-10-2026 15:06 IST
Kremlin declines comment on report that Ukraine talks are linked to multi-billion dollar oil deal

​The Kremlin ​on Monday ‌declined to comment ​on a New York Times ‌report that US-Russia talks on ending the war in Ukraine have ‌expanded to include a multibillion-dollar oil ‌deal. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, however, that energy cooperation was a topic ⁠of ​discussion ⁠between Russian and US negotiators.

The proposed deal, ⁠the New York Times reported ​on the weekend, would benefit Middle ⁠Eastern business executives with ties to ⁠US ​negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who have travelled ⁠multiple times to Moscow to meet ⁠with ⁠Russian President Vladimir Putin.

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