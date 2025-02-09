Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh tenders resignation to governor: Official.
PTI | Imphal | Updated: 09-02-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 18:35 IST
- Country:
- India
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh tenders resignation to governor: Official.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Manipur
- Biren Singh
- resignation
- Chief Minister
- governor
- political
- leadership
- regional
- state
- change
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pete Hegseth Confirmed as U.S. Defense Secretary Amidst Political Turmoil
From Injuries to New Leadership: A Rundown of Today's Sports Headlines
Corruption Charges Amid Political Shifts: The Rajapaksa Saga
Memes and Slogans: The Battle for Delhi's Political Arena
AI's Double-Edged Role in Political Campaigns: Opportunities and Risks