SIT led by CBI arrests four people in connection with alleged adulteration in Tirupati laddus, say officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 00:17 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 00:17 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
