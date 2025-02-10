As a big country, India has always been an advocate of peace and stability: Rajnath Singh at Aero India inauguration in Bengaluru
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-02-2025 10:22 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 10:22 IST
- Country:
- India
As a big country, India has always been an advocate of peace and stability: Rajnath Singh at Aero India inauguration in Bengaluru
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bengaluru FC Battles On: Zaragoza Reflects on Close Defeat to Mohun Bagan SG
Crisis in Goma: M23 Rebels Challenge DRC Stability
Breaking New Ground: Women's Representation Boosted in Bengaluru Bar Association Elections
Cigarettes After Sex Bengaluru Show Cancelled Amid Technical Glitch
Battling Development: B.PAC Calls for Tree Transplantation in Bengaluru