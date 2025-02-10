Defence exports have touched the record figure of Rs 21,000 crore: Rajnath Singh at Aero India inauguration in Bengaluru.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-02-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 10:26 IST
- Country:
- India
Defence exports have touched the record figure of Rs 21,000 crore: Rajnath Singh at Aero India inauguration in Bengaluru.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- defence
- exports
- Rajnath Singh
- Aero India
- Bengaluru
- global markets
- record
- industry
- capabilities
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bengaluru Jawans Dominate with Unbroken Winning Streak in World Pickleball League
Thrilling ISL Showdown: Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs. Bengaluru FC
DeepSeek's Rise Shakes Global Markets: A New AI Challenger
Global Markets Tumble as China's DeepSeek Disrupts AI Sector
Controversy Over Bengaluru's Tunnel Road Project: Wasteful or Worthwhile?