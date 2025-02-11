India believes international order, peace cannot be ensured from position of weakness: Rajnath Singh at Defence Ministers' Conclave.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-02-2025 10:50 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 10:50 IST
- Country:
- India
India believes international order, peace cannot be ensured from position of weakness: Rajnath Singh at Defence Ministers' Conclave.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Flight: Bangladesh and Pakistan Strengthen Ties with New Initiatives
Jaishankar's UAE Visit: Strengthening Ties in a Dynamic Region
Cultural and Genetic Ties Strengthen Indo-Indonesian Relations at Republic Day Celebration
Indonesian Navy Chief Visits India to Strengthen Maritime Cooperation and Defense Ties
India Exim Bank and Kala Ghoda Arts Festival: Strengthening Handicrafts and Heritage