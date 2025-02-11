India is ready to share its experience and expertise to ensure that AI future is good for all, says PM Modi at global summit.
PTI | Paris | Updated: 11-02-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 15:07 IST
India is ready to share its experience and expertise to ensure that AI future is good for all, says PM Modi at global summit.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Technology Meets Tradition at Maha Kumbh: High-Tech Kitchen Feeds Over 1 Lakh Devotees Daily
From PayPal Mafia to AI Optimism: Reid Hoffman's Vision for Technology's Future
Revolutionizing Healthcare: Insights from the 2025 Technology & Innovation Summit
India's Real Estate Revolution: Customization, Sustainability, and Technology in 2025
fischer Innovations Revolutionize Construction Industry with Cutting-edge Technology