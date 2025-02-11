Two of three Army personnel injured in blast near LoC in Jammu sector, including an officer, succumb to injuries: Official sources.
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-02-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 18:16 IST
