Author Salman Rushdie takes the stand to testify against the man charged with stabbing him on stage in 2022, reports AP.
PTI | Newyork | Updated: 11-02-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 20:24 IST
Author Salman Rushdie takes the stand to testify against the man charged with stabbing him on stage in 2022, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Salman Rushdie
- court
- testimony
- stabbing
- attack
- 2022
- author
- prosecution
- justice
- courtroom
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Streamlining U.S. Banking: A Call for Simplified Authorization
Tragic Loss: Nigerian Soldiers Fall Victim to Insurgent Attacks
Uproar in Amritsar: Attack on Ambedkar's Statue Sparks Protests
Mohan Bhagwat attacked Ambedkar's work of framing Constitution: Cong 'babbar shers' will protect Constitution from BJP-RSS: Rahul Gandhi.
Relief in Wayanad: 'Man-Eater' Tiger Found Dead After Fatal Attack