Rly Min Ashwini Vaishnaw says situation under control at New Delhi station, injured taken to hospitals, spl trains being run to handle rush.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 23:47 IST
