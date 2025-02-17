By removing CJI from panel to select Chief Election Commissioner, govt made it clear it wants control not credibility of EC: Cong.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 18:57 IST
- Country:
- India
By removing CJI from panel to select Chief Election Commissioner, govt made it clear it wants control not credibility of EC: Cong.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Massive Seizures in Delhi Ahead of 2025 Elections: Over Rs 218 Crore Confiscated
Punjab Journalists Detained: Press Gallery Committee Appeals to Election Commission
BJP Ramps Up Campaign as Delhi Election Nears
Delhi Showdown: BJP vs AAP in High-Stakes Election Battle
Delhi Elections Heat Up: AAP Confident Amidst BJP and Congress Jabs