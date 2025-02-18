By removing CJI from panel, Modi govt exacerbated concerns of millions of voters over integrity of poll process: Rahul on CEC selection.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2025 13:15 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 13:15 IST
- Country:
- India
By removing CJI from panel, Modi govt exacerbated concerns of millions of voters over integrity of poll process: Rahul on CEC selection.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Priyanka Gandhi Criticizes Modi and Kejriwal Amid Rising Inflation Concerns
Massive Seizures in Delhi Ahead of 2025 Elections: Over Rs 218 Crore Confiscated
VP Dhankhar Urges Youth to Uphold National Integrity Amid Rising Concerns
Punjab Journalists Detained: Press Gallery Committee Appeals to Election Commission
BJP Ramps Up Campaign as Delhi Election Nears