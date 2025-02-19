Eight people killed in 2 road accidents in Jharkhand's Giridih: Police.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 19-02-2025 11:40 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 11:40 IST
- Country:
- India
Eight people killed in 2 road accidents in Jharkhand's Giridih: Police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jharkhand
- road accidents
- Giridih
- safety
- police
- India
- traffic
- casualties
- urgent
- measures
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Dialogue: Trump and Modi to Fortify US-India Relations
India Joins UN Honour Roll with Timely Budget Contribution
Gadag Police Apprehend Two in Shocking Child Abuse Case
US Military Deports Migrants to India Amid Stricter Immigration Policies
Weather Warnings and Air Quality Alerts in Northern India