Promote people ideologically committed to party; stay away from weak who run away in difficult times: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2025 12:54 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 12:54 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
