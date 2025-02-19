Pope had breakfast and slept peacefully, Vatican says after he was diagnosed with pneumonia in both lungs, reports AP.
PTI | Rome | Updated: 19-02-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 13:04 IST
