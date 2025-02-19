Delhi HC tells Railways to take note of plea on recent New Delhi Railway Station stampede, seeks reply on decisions.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 13:52 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi HC tells Railways to take note of plea on recent New Delhi Railway Station stampede, seeks reply on decisions.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
California's Plea for Federal Aid Amid Catastrophic Fires
Plea for clarification on designation of court to hear Engineer Rashid's bail plea to be mentioned in SC on Friday: Delhi HC told.
Parliamentary Plea: Jailed MP Engineer Rashid's Fight for Custody Parole
Delhi High Court Delays Hearing on Karti Chidambaram's Plea
CLAT 2025: SC orders listing of all pleas challenging exam results before Delhi HC division bench on March 3.