Parvesh Verma, Ashish Sood, Pankaj Singh, Manjinder Sirsa, Kapil Mishra, Ravinder Indraj to be Cabinet ministers in Delhi: Govt notification.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2025 08:29 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 08:29 IST
